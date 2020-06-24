807 Evening Shade Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in Gastonia, NC!



Access a self showing and apply through our website www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



This home has an oversized master bedroom and walk in closet with en suite master half bath. Also enjoy a dedicated laundry/mud room. This home has brand new double pane windows and new counter tops! Don't miss the chance to call this charming house your new home!



Amenities:



-Central heat & A/C

-Washer/Dryer Hookup

-Fenced yard

-Stove included

-Total electric



Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and supplying fridge.



Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Details & Inquiries text 704-868-4065.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.