Last updated February 18 2020 at 4:37 PM

807 Evening Shade Lane

807 Evening Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

807 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Beautiful 3 bedroom home available in Gastonia, NC!

Access a self showing and apply through our website www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

This home has an oversized master bedroom and walk in closet with en suite master half bath. Also enjoy a dedicated laundry/mud room. This home has brand new double pane windows and new counter tops! Don't miss the chance to call this charming house your new home!

Amenities:

-Central heat & A/C
-Washer/Dryer Hookup
-Fenced yard
-Stove included
-Total electric

Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and supplying fridge.

Pets considered, if approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Details & Inquiries text 704-868-4065.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Evening Shade Lane have any available units?
807 Evening Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Evening Shade Lane have?
Some of 807 Evening Shade Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Evening Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
807 Evening Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Evening Shade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Evening Shade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 807 Evening Shade Lane offer parking?
No, 807 Evening Shade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 807 Evening Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Evening Shade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Evening Shade Lane have a pool?
No, 807 Evening Shade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 807 Evening Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 807 Evening Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Evening Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Evening Shade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
