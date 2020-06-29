All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 609 N Mcfarland St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
609 N Mcfarland St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

609 N Mcfarland St

609 North Mcfarland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

609 North Mcfarland Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family House - Property Id: 247670

They just don't make them like this anymore! This beautifully updated 2 bedroom, there is plenty of room to roam or find your perfect garden spot for growing your own vegetables or flowers. Sip on sweet tea while sitting on the oversized rocking chair front porch while listening to the sounds of nature all around. Gorgeous kitchen features brand new appliances, Large master suite with tiled shower and spacious closet with built-in storage. Neutral paint throughout and lovely title floors. Exterior has been freshly painted as well. Located close to I-85 and shops. This is a must see! This gem will not last long
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247670
Property Id 247670

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5654568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 N Mcfarland St have any available units?
609 N Mcfarland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 N Mcfarland St have?
Some of 609 N Mcfarland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 N Mcfarland St currently offering any rent specials?
609 N Mcfarland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 N Mcfarland St pet-friendly?
No, 609 N Mcfarland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 609 N Mcfarland St offer parking?
No, 609 N Mcfarland St does not offer parking.
Does 609 N Mcfarland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 N Mcfarland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 N Mcfarland St have a pool?
No, 609 N Mcfarland St does not have a pool.
Does 609 N Mcfarland St have accessible units?
No, 609 N Mcfarland St does not have accessible units.
Does 609 N Mcfarland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 N Mcfarland St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College