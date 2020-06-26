4067 Creekstone Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Nice Townhouse built in 2017, located in Catawba Hills. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1 car garage. Very open floor plan with over 2,000 square feet. Kitchen has Granite counter tops and all Stainless Courtesy Use appliances, (refrigerator, dishwasher, over the range microwave, electric range/oven & Washer/Dryer). Dining room could also be used as an office. Home is on city water/sewer, central Air, heat pump & has electric water heater. Neighborhood features Club house and Pool!



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



(RLNE4911364)