All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 401 North Ransom Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
401 North Ransom Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:44 AM

401 North Ransom Street

401 North Ransom Street · (704) 350-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready!

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.

-Washer/Dryer Hookup
-Gas Heat

Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, A/C units, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis. If approved, it is $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 North Ransom Street have any available units?
401 North Ransom Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 401 North Ransom Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 North Ransom Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 North Ransom Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 North Ransom Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 North Ransom Street offer parking?
No, 401 North Ransom Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 North Ransom Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 North Ransom Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 North Ransom Street have a pool?
No, 401 North Ransom Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 North Ransom Street have accessible units?
No, 401 North Ransom Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 North Ransom Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 North Ransom Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 North Ransom Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 401 North Ransom Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 401 North Ransom Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity