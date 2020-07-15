401 North Ransom Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready!
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.
-Washer/Dryer Hookup
-Gas Heat
Tenant is responsible for supplying appliances, A/C units, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
Pets are considered on a case by case basis. If approved, it is $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.