3880 Streamside Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 3:41 PM

3880 Streamside Drive

3880 Streamside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Streamside Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056
Catawba Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in highly desired Catawba Hills subdivision located on private cul-de-sac with seculded backyard. Inviting open floor plan with spacious living room. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized butler pantry, and huge kitchen island! Flex room on the main floor provides a multipurpose space. Master suite, large private bath, huge walk-in closet, the other four bedrooms are very spacious with tons of storage. Washer/dryer included. The neighborhood has a fabulous pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Call us to schedule a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Streamside Drive have any available units?
3880 Streamside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 Streamside Drive have?
Some of 3880 Streamside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Streamside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Streamside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Streamside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 Streamside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3880 Streamside Drive offer parking?
No, 3880 Streamside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3880 Streamside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3880 Streamside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Streamside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3880 Streamside Drive has a pool.
Does 3880 Streamside Drive have accessible units?
No, 3880 Streamside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Streamside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 Streamside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

