3880 Streamside Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in highly desired Catawba Hills subdivision located on private cul-de-sac with seculded backyard. Inviting open floor plan with spacious living room. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized butler pantry, and huge kitchen island! Flex room on the main floor provides a multipurpose space. Master suite, large private bath, huge walk-in closet, the other four bedrooms are very spacious with tons of storage. Washer/dryer included. The neighborhood has a fabulous pool, clubhouse and walking trails. Call us to schedule a viewing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.