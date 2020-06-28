All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 321 South Weldon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
321 South Weldon Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:15 PM

321 South Weldon Street

321 South Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

321 South Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL- HALF OF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in Gastonia, Available Now

This property is available for self-showings through Rently!

Details & inquiries, email rentals@srpmanagement.net.

Pets Considered, if approved there is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 South Weldon Street have any available units?
321 South Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 321 South Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 South Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 South Weldon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 South Weldon Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 South Weldon Street offer parking?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 South Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 South Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 South Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 South Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 South Weldon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 South Weldon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College