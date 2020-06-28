321 South Weldon Street

Amenities
SPECIAL- HALF OF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in Gastonia, Available Now
This property is available for self-showings through Rently!
Details & inquiries, email rentals@srpmanagement.net.
Pets Considered, if approved there is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.