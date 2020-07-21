All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated October 26 2019

318 S South Street

318 South South Street · No Longer Available
Location

318 South South Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

PRIVATE, DEDICATED AND SHARED OFFICE SPACES! 2nd level is available and has not been built out. We have 9 offices that range between $400 and $525 per month. Open seating is $150 per month. Day passes are available for $75. Month to month or long term leasing accepted. Willing to negotiate building out the 2nd level space for an interested person or company. We offer a network of affordable, self-serve office spaces where growing startups, local businesses, remote workers, and freelancers get stuff done on their terms. We have a large conference room, super fast internet, free coffee and much much more. Flexible Membership plans and short term leasing options are available. Schedule and hold client meetings at our office or simply drop by to prepare for meetings. Visit our website to request a tour TODAY! Discounts for military, students and public service persons.

If you are not interested in a shared office space, the entire 1st floor can be leased at $12/sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 S South Street have any available units?
318 S South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 S South Street have?
Some of 318 S South Street's amenities include parking, coffee bar, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 S South Street currently offering any rent specials?
318 S South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 S South Street pet-friendly?
No, 318 S South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 318 S South Street offer parking?
Yes, 318 S South Street offers parking.
Does 318 S South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 S South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 S South Street have a pool?
No, 318 S South Street does not have a pool.
Does 318 S South Street have accessible units?
No, 318 S South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 318 S South Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 S South Street does not have units with dishwashers.
