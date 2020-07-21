318 S South Street

Amenities

PRIVATE, DEDICATED AND SHARED OFFICE SPACES! 2nd level is available and has not been built out. We have 9 offices that range between $400 and $525 per month. Open seating is $150 per month. Day passes are available for $75. Month to month or long term leasing accepted. Willing to negotiate building out the 2nd level space for an interested person or company. We offer a network of affordable, self-serve office spaces where growing startups, local businesses, remote workers, and freelancers get stuff done on their terms. We have a large conference room, super fast internet, free coffee and much much more. Flexible Membership plans and short term leasing options are available. Schedule and hold client meetings at our office or simply drop by to prepare for meetings. Visit our website to request a tour TODAY! Discounts for military, students and public service persons.



If you are not interested in a shared office space, the entire 1st floor can be leased at $12/sq ft.