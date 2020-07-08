3067 Green Apple Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

COMING SOON...This brand new 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace open to the kitchen with an island, white cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has three secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has lots of space with a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!