3067 Green Apple Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

3067 Green Apple Dr

3067 Green Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3067 Green Apple Drive, Gastonia, NC 28034
Applecreek Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON...This brand new 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace open to the kitchen with an island, white cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. The upper level has three secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite has lots of space with a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom with raised height vanity with double sinks and shower. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3067 Green Apple Dr have any available units?
3067 Green Apple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3067 Green Apple Dr have?
Some of 3067 Green Apple Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3067 Green Apple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3067 Green Apple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3067 Green Apple Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3067 Green Apple Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 3067 Green Apple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3067 Green Apple Dr offers parking.
Does 3067 Green Apple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3067 Green Apple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3067 Green Apple Dr have a pool?
No, 3067 Green Apple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3067 Green Apple Dr have accessible units?
No, 3067 Green Apple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3067 Green Apple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3067 Green Apple Dr has units with dishwashers.

