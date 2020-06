Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ranch home located in Bessemer City. Great room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen has all appliances included. Laundry closet in kitchen which includes washer and dryer. Master suite has walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Outside has a patio and storage building. Schedule your appointment today, this one will not last long!



Contact us to schedule a showing.