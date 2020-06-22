All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2567 Bethesda Oaks Drive

2567 Bethesda Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2567 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bethesda Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy rolling hills and sidewalk-lined streets in this amenity-filled community less than 3 miles to I-85 in Gaston County. Located in and established wooded community, Bethesda Oaks extensive amenities, including a sparkling pool, playground, and inviting open space.Â Walking into the foyer, a generous family room is straight ahead, with a formal living room. The family room features a cozy fireplace. Through the dinette, the spacious kitchen features an island and lots of counter space with plenty of room for entertaining.

Upstairs 3 bedrooms, a loft and 2 baths. The owners suite is luxurious and features a huge walk-in closet with a double bowl vanity.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

