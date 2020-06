Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Bed 1 full - 3 bedroom 1 full bath ranch home. Totally remodeled inside and out. Large back yard. Front porch and back deck. Brand new stainless steel appliances. New kitchen, floors, paint, windows, HVAC, roof, gutters, siding, etc. The application fee is $45.00 per adult. We do a criminal background, credit check, and eviction reports. None smoking property. Renters Insurance IS Mandatory. Not a Section 8 or Housing Voucher Property.



(RLNE5572676)