Gastonia, NC
2209 Twin Avenue
2209 Twin Avenue

2209 Twin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Twin Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to Show - Beautifully updated home in Gastonia. This home features new neutral paint and flooring; updated bathrooms with new toilets, vanities, and shower tiles; updated kitchen with new backsplash and new stainless steel appliances (for courtesy use); updated windows and so much more! This home won't last long so call today!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@leproperties.com

(RLNE5061022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Twin Avenue have any available units?
2209 Twin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2209 Twin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Twin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Twin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Twin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue offer parking?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Twin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Twin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
