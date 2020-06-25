2209 Twin Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Available to Show - Beautifully updated home in Gastonia. This home features new neutral paint and flooring; updated bathrooms with new toilets, vanities, and shower tiles; updated kitchen with new backsplash and new stainless steel appliances (for courtesy use); updated windows and so much more! This home won't last long so call today!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



704-827-0801 / info@leproperties.com



(RLNE5061022)