207 Allison B.

Amenities
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Updated Flooring!
-Large Living Room
This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia, and is perfect for anyone looking for a nice clean home with great features! Inside, you are welcomed by a great sized family room featuring sparkling floors ! All Bedrooms offer plenty of space and well sized closets. In the back of the home you will find a large open kitchen which will be perfect for cooking and gatherings.
Outside, enjoy cool spring days on the peaceful backyard.