Last updated November 15 2019 at 7:06 PM

207 Allison B

207 Allison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

207 Allison Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Five Things Residents love about this home
-Southern low country style home!
-Great floor-plan with spacious living area!
-Updated Flooring!
-Large Living Room

This home is located in the charming city of Gastonia, and is perfect for anyone looking for a nice clean home with great features! Inside, you are welcomed by a great sized family room featuring sparkling floors ! All Bedrooms offer plenty of space and well sized closets. In the back of the home you will find a large open kitchen which will be perfect for cooking and gatherings.

Outside, enjoy cool spring days on the peaceful backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 207 Allison B have any available units?
207 Allison B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 207 Allison B currently offering any rent specials?
207 Allison B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Allison B pet-friendly?
No, 207 Allison B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 207 Allison B offer parking?
No, 207 Allison B does not offer parking.
Does 207 Allison B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Allison B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Allison B have a pool?
No, 207 Allison B does not have a pool.
Does 207 Allison B have accessible units?
No, 207 Allison B does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Allison B have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Allison B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Allison B have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Allison B does not have units with air conditioning.

