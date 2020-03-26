All apartments in Gastonia
2035 Aragon Ln
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:21 AM

2035 Aragon Ln

2035 Aragon Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bryan Mews

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2035 Aragon Ln Gastonia · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1448 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special

(RLNE4975725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Aragon Ln have any available units?
2035 Aragon Ln has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Aragon Ln have?
Some of 2035 Aragon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Aragon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Aragon Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Aragon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Aragon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Aragon Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Aragon Ln does offer parking.
Does 2035 Aragon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 Aragon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Aragon Ln have a pool?
No, 2035 Aragon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Aragon Ln have accessible units?
No, 2035 Aragon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Aragon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 Aragon Ln has units with dishwashers.
