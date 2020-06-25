200 S Dixie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?! All this for only $750 a month!!!!!!!!!! - Youll love this charming, home with a spectacular yard to watch the stars, enjoy summer nights, and entertain friends and family.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with off street parking area gives you 720 sq ft of generous space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when its time to cuddle up on the couch with a good book).



Wake up each morning to awe-inspiring sunrises in the East and drift off to sleep each night with the tranquil sounds of nature. Situated in a friendly community and a 5 minute drive to Downtown Gastonia, where the events happen all year round.



Schedule to see this property today! You have the option to view by yourself, or have one of our knowledgeable team members give you a tour.



(RLNE4888373)