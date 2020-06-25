All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 200 S Dixie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
200 S Dixie Street
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

200 S Dixie Street

200 South Dixie St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 South Dixie St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?! All this for only $750 a month!!!!!!!!!! - Youll love this charming, home with a spectacular yard to watch the stars, enjoy summer nights, and entertain friends and family.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with off street parking area gives you 720 sq ft of generous space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when its time to cuddle up on the couch with a good book).

Wake up each morning to awe-inspiring sunrises in the East and drift off to sleep each night with the tranquil sounds of nature. Situated in a friendly community and a 5 minute drive to Downtown Gastonia, where the events happen all year round.

Schedule to see this property today! You have the option to view by yourself, or have one of our knowledgeable team members give you a tour.

(RLNE4888373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Dixie Street have any available units?
200 S Dixie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 200 S Dixie Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Dixie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Dixie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 S Dixie Street is pet friendly.
Does 200 S Dixie Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 S Dixie Street offers parking.
Does 200 S Dixie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 S Dixie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Dixie Street have a pool?
No, 200 S Dixie Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 S Dixie Street have accessible units?
No, 200 S Dixie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Dixie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S Dixie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S Dixie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 S Dixie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College