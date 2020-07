Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome available for rent. Spacious living room and eat in kitchen. Quiet location on a dead end street. End unit of the building. Close to major shopping, highway, bus stops. Gas heat. No pets. Washer/Dryer available at additional $40 monthly charge. Call or text today for appointment to view! Available March 15, 2020.