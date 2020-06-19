1815 Armstrong Park Drive

Amenities
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia!
This home is move in ready!
Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck!
Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup. Tenant is responsible for supplying all other appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!
Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.