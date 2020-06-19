All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1815 Armstrong Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1815 Armstrong Park Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:41 PM

1815 Armstrong Park Drive

1815 Armstrong Park Drive · (704) 350-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Armstrong Park Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR/ 2 BA Brick Home for Rent in Gastonia!

This home is move in ready!

Large lot, with plenty of space and two storage sheds!! Nice back deck!
Stove in included. Washer & dryer hookup. Tenant is responsible for supplying all other appliances, utilities, and lawn maintenance.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065!

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350.00 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have any available units?
1815 Armstrong Park Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have?
Some of 1815 Armstrong Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Armstrong Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Armstrong Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Armstrong Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Armstrong Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Armstrong Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1815 Armstrong Park Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity