1813 Stowe Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2 bedroom/ 1bathroom home located in Gastonia, NC!



Available now!



You can access a self showing through our website www.srpmanagement.net and apply on there as well.



Stove and fridge are included. (kitchen table pictured is not included)



Pets considered, if approved it is $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Details & inquiries text 704-868-4065!



Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.