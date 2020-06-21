All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated December 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

1813 Stowe Avenue

1813 Stowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Stowe Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom/ 1bathroom home located in Gastonia, NC!

Available now!

You can access a self showing through our website www.srpmanagement.net and apply on there as well.

Stove and fridge are included. (kitchen table pictured is not included)

Pets considered, if approved it is $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Details & inquiries text 704-868-4065!

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have any available units?
1813 Stowe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1813 Stowe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Stowe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Stowe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 Stowe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue offer parking?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Stowe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Stowe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
