170 South Street Unit 203-B

Beautiful Office Space with Two Offices, Full Kitchen, and Perfect Location! - This office space is unlike any you have seen!



You have fabulous natural light from the bright open windows in the ceiling and throughout the space. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.



Conveniently located in Downtown Gastonia, perfect location for your business!



This office space rents for $1200/month, water and trash is included in the rent!



Please call today to make an appointment at 704-861-0833.



