Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

170 South Street Unit 203-B

170 S South St · No Longer Available
Location

170 S South St, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Office Space with Two Offices, Full Kitchen, and Perfect Location! - This office space is unlike any you have seen!

You have fabulous natural light from the bright open windows in the ceiling and throughout the space. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave.

Conveniently located in Downtown Gastonia, perfect location for your business!

This office space rents for $1200/month, water and trash is included in the rent!

Please call today to make an appointment at 704-861-0833.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the corner of Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We will make an appointment to view the home. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we are unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you soon.

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3634284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have any available units?
170 South Street Unit 203-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have?
Some of 170 South Street Unit 203-B's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 South Street Unit 203-B currently offering any rent specials?
170 South Street Unit 203-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 South Street Unit 203-B pet-friendly?
No, 170 South Street Unit 203-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B offer parking?
No, 170 South Street Unit 203-B does not offer parking.
Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 South Street Unit 203-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have a pool?
No, 170 South Street Unit 203-B does not have a pool.
Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have accessible units?
No, 170 South Street Unit 203-B does not have accessible units.
Does 170 South Street Unit 203-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 South Street Unit 203-B has units with dishwashers.
