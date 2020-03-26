All apartments in Gastonia
1537 Fuller Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1537 Fuller Drive

1537 Fuller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Fuller Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Available to Show - Spacious ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, on .38 acre corner lot with double carport and storage room. Home features hardwood floors, updated hall bathroom with new dual vanity and lighting. Large kitchen/dining room area with courtesy use appliances including washer and dryer. Could use living room as a bonus room. Storage building in the backyard is not for tenant use.

*No Cats
*Dogs conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets.

Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3801547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Fuller Drive have any available units?
1537 Fuller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 Fuller Drive have?
Some of 1537 Fuller Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 1537 Fuller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Fuller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Fuller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1537 Fuller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1537 Fuller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1537 Fuller Drive offers parking.
Does 1537 Fuller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 Fuller Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Fuller Drive have a pool?
No, 1537 Fuller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Fuller Drive have accessible units?
No, 1537 Fuller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Fuller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Fuller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
