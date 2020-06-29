All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

1509 Holly Leaf Ave

1509 Hollyleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Hollyleaf Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this lovely family home that has 2 bedrooms 2 baths and has been newly renovated.
Contact us 704-807-1414 Ext 2 for me details or to schedule a time to see the home.
carolinaapm.propertyware.com to fill out an application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have any available units?
1509 Holly Leaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have?
Some of 1509 Holly Leaf Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Holly Leaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Holly Leaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Holly Leaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave offer parking?
No, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have a pool?
No, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Holly Leaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Holly Leaf Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

