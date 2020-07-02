1409 Rankin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Let the sun shine in through the new windows of this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New carpet and paint throughout the home as well as a refurbished bathroom makes this house a great place to call home. Yard is fenced in. This home has a washing machine connection, but no dryer hookup. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $650 deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com to get access to the code (lasts for 1 hr) for that box. When you visit our properties, PLEASE exercise caution - use soap, wipes, and hand sanitizer whenever appropriate. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process