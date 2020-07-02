All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

1409 Rankin Avenue

1409 West Rankin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1409 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Let the sun shine in through the new windows of this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New carpet and paint throughout the home as well as a refurbished bathroom makes this house a great place to call home. Yard is fenced in. This home has a washing machine connection, but no dryer hookup. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $650 deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with a key inside. Register at www.Rently.com to get access to the code (lasts for 1 hr) for that box. When you visit our properties, PLEASE exercise caution - use soap, wipes, and hand sanitizer whenever appropriate. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Rankin Avenue have any available units?
1409 Rankin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Rankin Avenue have?
Some of 1409 Rankin Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Rankin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Rankin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Rankin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Rankin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Rankin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Rankin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1409 Rankin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Rankin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Rankin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1409 Rankin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Rankin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1409 Rankin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Rankin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Rankin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

