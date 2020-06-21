1208-D E. Franklin Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Available to Show - Great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo conveniently located to everything! This end unit condo features all kitchen appliances for courtesy use, a patio off the kitchen, new flooring and spacious rooms. Located close to I-85, Eastridge Mall, shopping, and restaurants. This is a must see - it won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets. (NO DOGS)



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE3150574)