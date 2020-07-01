All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

110 West Harrison Street

110 West Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 West Harrison Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home in Gastonia - This is a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Gastonia. Equipped with hardwood flooring and carpet throughout, this home also has nice windows to bring in natural light. This home is super spacious and cozy. Surrounded by many restaurants and shops.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5177077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 West Harrison Street have any available units?
110 West Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 West Harrison Street have?
Some of 110 West Harrison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 West Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 West Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 110 West Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 110 West Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 West Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 West Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 110 West Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 West Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 110 West Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 West Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.

