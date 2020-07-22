1057 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA Available For Rent!



All hardwoods throughout, large living room with open oversized dinning/kitchen area. Nice sized laundry room, electric with central air, gas heat / hot water heater. Approx 1100 sq ft. This property includes a stove and fridge.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Details & inquiries, text us 704-868-4065.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.