Gastonia, NC
1057 Parkview Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 3:30 PM

1057 Parkview Drive

1057 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Parkview Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice 3 BR/ 1 BA Available For Rent!

All hardwoods throughout, large living room with open oversized dinning/kitchen area. Nice sized laundry room, electric with central air, gas heat / hot water heater. Approx 1100 sq ft. This property includes a stove and fridge.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Details & inquiries, text us 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Parkview Drive have any available units?
1057 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 1057 Parkview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 Parkview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1057 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 1057 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1057 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 1057 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1057 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1057 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
