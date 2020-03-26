All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1045 Sycamore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1045 Sycamore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1045 Sycamore Ave

1045 Sycamore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1045 Sycamore Ave, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3430786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have any available units?
1045 Sycamore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1045 Sycamore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Sycamore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Sycamore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Sycamore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave offer parking?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have a pool?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Sycamore Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1045 Sycamore Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College