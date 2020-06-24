1021 Sundance Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Autumn Ridge Community in Gastonia! Home features open floor plan on corner lot with 2 car garage. Formal dining room as well as dining room niche in kitchen. Large master suite with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and large walk in closet. Home comes with all new appliances for courtesy use, (side by side refrigerator, overhead microwave, glass top oven/stove and dishwasher) * Please note owner will have a washer and dryer installed if tenant request at time of Approved Application. Neighborhood features a community swimming pool and playground!



704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee (NO CATS).



No Cats Allowed



