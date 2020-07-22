All apartments in Gaston County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:10 AM

2415 Leroy Avenue

2415 Leroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Leroy Avenue, Gaston County, NC 28054

This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior and a great natural view right outside your back door. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new and refinished flooring, With an inviting driveway featuring a lamppost, this home is just waiting for a new tenant to enjoy. Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located near the center of Gastonia, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as I-85 and I-485 access close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have any available units?
2415 Leroy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 2415 Leroy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Leroy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Leroy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue offer parking?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have a pool?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Leroy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Leroy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
