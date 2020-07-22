2415 Leroy Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming ranch style home has been recently renovated and updated. This home features a cozy interior and a great natural view right outside your back door. Upgrades to this home include fresh paint, brand new kitchen appliances, and new and refinished flooring, With an inviting driveway featuring a lamppost, this home is just waiting for a new tenant to enjoy. Don't miss your chance to snag this great find located near the center of Gastonia, NC. Minutes from downtown you'll have quick access to shopping, restaurants as well as I-85 and I-485 access close by and easily accessible. All this newly refinished home needs is a great resident, so don't hesitate to view and apply today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**