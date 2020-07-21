1548 Lilly Springs Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool new construction

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $200 OFF RENT FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS. REMAINDER OF LEASE AT $1,650/MONTH*



A beautiful opportunity, nestled in a premier community with picturesque views of nature surrounding it, is just the chance you’ve been searching for to finally invest in your lifestyle. Accommodating the kitchen, living room, and dining area, a free-flowing space was designed to suit all occasions whether it’s entertaining loved ones or relaxing after a long day. The heart of the home, a stylish kitchen features sleek backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and versatile center island. A large master bedroom with en-suite bath inspires relaxation and helps to melt away stress. As a resident of this amenity-rich community, you’ll enjoy paved walking trails, playground, pool, and cabana. This fantastic, new construction home is waiting for you to become it’s first occupant! Schedule a tour today to view for yourself!