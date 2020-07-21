All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 1548 Lilly Springs Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
1548 Lilly Springs Place
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:06 PM

1548 Lilly Springs Place

1548 Lilly Springs Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1548 Lilly Springs Pl, Gaston County, NC 28034

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
new construction
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $200 OFF RENT FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS. REMAINDER OF LEASE AT $1,650/MONTH*

A beautiful opportunity, nestled in a premier community with picturesque views of nature surrounding it, is just the chance you’ve been searching for to finally invest in your lifestyle. Accommodating the kitchen, living room, and dining area, a free-flowing space was designed to suit all occasions whether it’s entertaining loved ones or relaxing after a long day. The heart of the home, a stylish kitchen features sleek backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and versatile center island. A large master bedroom with en-suite bath inspires relaxation and helps to melt away stress. As a resident of this amenity-rich community, you’ll enjoy paved walking trails, playground, pool, and cabana. This fantastic, new construction home is waiting for you to become it’s first occupant! Schedule a tour today to view for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have any available units?
1548 Lilly Springs Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
What amenities does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have?
Some of 1548 Lilly Springs Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Lilly Springs Place currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Lilly Springs Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Lilly Springs Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1548 Lilly Springs Place is pet friendly.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place offer parking?
No, 1548 Lilly Springs Place does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Lilly Springs Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have a pool?
Yes, 1548 Lilly Springs Place has a pool.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have accessible units?
No, 1548 Lilly Springs Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 Lilly Springs Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 Lilly Springs Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 Lilly Springs Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College