Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

222 Kentucky Drive

Location

222 Kentucky Drive, Garner, NC 27529

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
online portal
222 Kentucky Drive Available 07/24/20 Great Location!! Corner Townhome in Garner, NC! 2 BR, 2 FULL Bath Townhome $975/mo.! - Single-level corner townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths at $975/mo. approx. 870 sq. ft. has great front and back setting! Ceramic tiled floors throughout the main living area and new carpet in both bedrooms! Freshly painted from top to bottom with a beautiful Sherwin Williams paint color and gleaming white trim and doors! Bright LED lights and sleek stainless hardware throughout completes the sleek, modern look! Sorry, animals not accepted.

Be the first to APPLY NOW for this CORNER 2/2 townhome at 222 Kentucky Dr, Garner, NC and ENJOY LIFE WITH MAINTENANCE-FREE LIVING! http://www.alpinemgmt.com/rental_listings

$40 Application fee for each adult 18 years or older staying on property. Background, credit check, rental history and income verification completed on each adult. Application approved with satisfied requirements. $975 security deposit secures the townhome and $975 rent paid upon move in.

The open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heat/air and hot water are electric. City water; high speed internet available. Great Energy Efficient Windows!

Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dentil moulding detail! Stainless hardware and new LED modern lighting installed throughout the home. Back patio extends the living space for a great space to entertain or relax with morning coffee on the weekends! Exterior closet allows for extra storage space!

Please call Jennifer at 919-365-3297 (919-365-DAYS) or Calvin at 252-213-5234 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified for a contact-less tour of the property after renovations are complete!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5908198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Kentucky Drive have any available units?
222 Kentucky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garner, NC.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 222 Kentucky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Kentucky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 222 Kentucky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 222 Kentucky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 222 Kentucky Drive offers parking.
Does 222 Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Kentucky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Kentucky Drive have a pool?
No, 222 Kentucky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 222 Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Kentucky Drive has units with dishwashers.
