222 Kentucky Drive Available 07/24/20 Great Location!! Corner Townhome in Garner, NC! 2 BR, 2 FULL Bath Townhome $975/mo.! - Single-level corner townhome with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths at $975/mo. approx. 870 sq. ft. has great front and back setting! Ceramic tiled floors throughout the main living area and new carpet in both bedrooms! Freshly painted from top to bottom with a beautiful Sherwin Williams paint color and gleaming white trim and doors! Bright LED lights and sleek stainless hardware throughout completes the sleek, modern look! Sorry, animals not accepted.



Be the first to APPLY NOW for this CORNER 2/2 townhome at 222 Kentucky Dr, Garner, NC and ENJOY LIFE WITH MAINTENANCE-FREE LIVING! http://www.alpinemgmt.com/rental_listings



$40 Application fee for each adult 18 years or older staying on property. Background, credit check, rental history and income verification completed on each adult. Application approved with satisfied requirements. $975 security deposit secures the townhome and $975 rent paid upon move in.



The open floor plan allows for nice flow between the living room, kitchen and dinette. Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, disposal and dishwasher. Full size washer and dryer closet with shelving for storage provides for easy, in-home laundry. Central heat/air and hot water are electric. City water; high speed internet available. Great Energy Efficient Windows!



Living room has a cozy wood burning fireplace and mantle with dentil moulding detail! Stainless hardware and new LED modern lighting installed throughout the home. Back patio extends the living space for a great space to entertain or relax with morning coffee on the weekends! Exterior closet allows for extra storage space!



Please call Jennifer at 919-365-3297 (919-365-DAYS) or Calvin at 252-213-5234 with your Experian credit score to get pre-qualified for a contact-less tour of the property after renovations are complete!!



No Pets Allowed



