1101 Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely stunning 3 bed 2 bath home in Garner. This home has a lot of upgrades. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a double oven and a wine cooler. The main bedroom is very spacious and has a large walk-in shower and closet with custom built in dresser. This home has new insulation, sheetrock, electrical, plumbing, hvac, tankless hotwater heater. Enjoy the sunroom with a screen porch that leads to a patio that includes an outdoor kitchen. The gas is tied into the house.