Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:59 AM

1101 Park Avenue

1101 Park Avenue · (919) 359-8860
Location

1101 Park Avenue, Garner, NC 27529

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2369 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely stunning 3 bed 2 bath home in Garner. This home has a lot of upgrades. Enjoy your gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a double oven and a wine cooler. The main bedroom is very spacious and has a large walk-in shower and closet with custom built in dresser. This home has new insulation, sheetrock, electrical, plumbing, hvac, tankless hotwater heater. Enjoy the sunroom with a screen porch that leads to a patio that includes an outdoor kitchen. The gas is tied into the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Park Avenue have any available units?
1101 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garner, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garner Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1101 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garner.
Does 1101 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 1101 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 1101 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1101 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
