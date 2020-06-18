All apartments in Fuquay-Varina
Location

2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 Crockett Ridge Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2129 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020!

This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in close proximity to many shops, restaurants, Bass Lake and HWY 55. This bright open floor plan includes a formal dining room, large family room with dual gas fireplace, sun room, open kitchen with tile back splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors to tie together the main living area. The large bonus room upstairs and 1 car garage are two other great additions. The over sized master features a large walk in closet, cathedral ceilings and great bathroom with soaking tub and 52 inch walk in shower. The back yard includes a great patio for grilling and entertaining and with lawn care included you can do so worry free!

Small dogs allowed with approval and deposit.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5176347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

