Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020!



This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in close proximity to many shops, restaurants, Bass Lake and HWY 55. This bright open floor plan includes a formal dining room, large family room with dual gas fireplace, sun room, open kitchen with tile back splash, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors to tie together the main living area. The large bonus room upstairs and 1 car garage are two other great additions. The over sized master features a large walk in closet, cathedral ceilings and great bathroom with soaking tub and 52 inch walk in shower. The back yard includes a great patio for grilling and entertaining and with lawn care included you can do so worry free!



Small dogs allowed with approval and deposit.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com



Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5176347)