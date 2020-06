Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Close to it all for $925 - This cute home overs over 1150 square feet of living area with formal dining room, stainless appliances, updated light fixtures, fireplace and more all arranged on a nice sized, fully fenced lot.



This home is pet friendly with approval and non-refundable fee



Located close to base, schools, lake and park.



