704 Rush Rd.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

704 Rush Rd.

704 Rush Road · (984) 369-8949
Location

704 Rush Road, Fayetteville, NC 28305
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 704 Rush Rd. · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
704 Rush Rd. (Pets Considered) - Welcome to the heart of Haymount! Charming cottage in the highly sought after historic Haymount neighborhood with nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space.

This home features a living room w/gas fireplace, den adjacent to the galley kitchen with a gas range and formal dining room. Both the den and kitchen walk out onto the back deck for relaxing early mornings.
The first and second bedroom are downstairs with a renovated master suite upstairs for added privacy. Don't miss the fabulous dressing area with a walk in closet adjacent to the master bedroom!
The interior has been recently painted as well as brand new carpeting upstairs. Included in this property is a large storage shed and fully fenced in back yard.

The property is super convenient to base, downtown, shopping, dining and the new baseball stadium.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.

To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin fee included in the rent.

(RLNE2599103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Rush Rd. have any available units?
704 Rush Rd. has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Rush Rd. have?
Some of 704 Rush Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Rush Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
704 Rush Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Rush Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Rush Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 704 Rush Rd. offer parking?
No, 704 Rush Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 704 Rush Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Rush Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Rush Rd. have a pool?
No, 704 Rush Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 704 Rush Rd. have accessible units?
No, 704 Rush Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Rush Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Rush Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
