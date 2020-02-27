Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

704 Rush Rd. (Pets Considered) - Welcome to the heart of Haymount! Charming cottage in the highly sought after historic Haymount neighborhood with nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space.



This home features a living room w/gas fireplace, den adjacent to the galley kitchen with a gas range and formal dining room. Both the den and kitchen walk out onto the back deck for relaxing early mornings.

The first and second bedroom are downstairs with a renovated master suite upstairs for added privacy. Don't miss the fabulous dressing area with a walk in closet adjacent to the master bedroom!

The interior has been recently painted as well as brand new carpeting upstairs. Included in this property is a large storage shed and fully fenced in back yard.



The property is super convenient to base, downtown, shopping, dining and the new baseball stadium.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with home owner approval and a $250 non-refundable fee per pet.



To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin fee included in the rent.



