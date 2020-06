Amenities

parking fireplace range refrigerator

Two bedroom and 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Quiet apartment community with plenty of parking. Well manicured landscape provides a peaceful living environment. Apartment includes refrigerator, range and vent hood. Two bedrooms on the same floor with both bedrooms having easy access to the full bath. Great opportunity for stress free living at a great price!