All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 2108 Harlee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, NC
/
2108 Harlee Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2108 Harlee Street

2108 Harlee Street · (984) 369-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Terry Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2108 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC 28303
Terry Sanford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Harlee Street · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2108 Harlee Street (Small pet Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate

Tucked away in a well established neighborhood, this well maintained 3 bedroom ranch is ready for move in today - Neat & clean! All rooms (except Kitchen) have hardwood floors. This home features an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, all bedrooms w/ceiling fans, a large deck and spacious backyard.
(***Privacy fence will be installed early July)
This is a great location - Close to schools, shopping, and downtown Fayetteville!

A small pet will be considered with homeowner approval and a non-refundable pet fee pf $250.

**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**

$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.

(RLNE4714694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Harlee Street have any available units?
2108 Harlee Street has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Harlee Street have?
Some of 2108 Harlee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Harlee Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Harlee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Harlee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Harlee Street is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Harlee Street offer parking?
No, 2108 Harlee Street does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Harlee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Harlee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Harlee Street have a pool?
No, 2108 Harlee Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Harlee Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 Harlee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Harlee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Harlee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2108 Harlee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore Grande
505 Regency Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28314
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr
Fayetteville, NC 28311
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Hidden Lake
6406 Hidden Lake Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28304
Reserve at Carrington Place
6511 Lexi Ln
Fayetteville, NC 28314
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop
Fayetteville, NC 28303
Stone Ridge
3001 Stone Carriage Cir
Fayetteville, NC 28304

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCWendell, NCPinehurst, NCLumberton, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seventy FirstWestover
Terry SanfordDouglas Byrd
Jack BrittDowntown Fayetteville

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity