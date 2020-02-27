Amenities

2108 Harlee Street (Small pet Considered) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/townsendrealestate



Tucked away in a well established neighborhood, this well maintained 3 bedroom ranch is ready for move in today - Neat & clean! All rooms (except Kitchen) have hardwood floors. This home features an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room, all bedrooms w/ceiling fans, a large deck and spacious backyard.

(***Privacy fence will be installed early July)

This is a great location - Close to schools, shopping, and downtown Fayetteville!



A small pet will be considered with homeowner approval and a non-refundable pet fee pf $250.



**All adult household members (18 years or older) must fill out an individual application. Application fee is $35 per person.**



$20 Admin Fee included in the rent.



