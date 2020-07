Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

24-HRS' NOTICE FOR IN-PERSON SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT, MAY 23RD. Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-6978. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.