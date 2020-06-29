8503 Lake Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

***NOTE - This property is not furnished.



*** COMING SOON*** ~ This beautiful traditional 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home is situated on a corner lot in the Westmoreland community of Cornelius.



An open floor plan layout with gorgeous finishes! Enjoy your meals in the dining room accented with crown and chair rail moldings.



The spacious kitchen includes granite counters, a tile backsplash and a stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. Awesome storage and work space with a center island and pantry. This overlooks the family room which includes large windows and a fireplace.



The master bedroom boasts tons of natural light and features a spa-like bath with dual sink vanity, tub and separate shower.



The backyard is fully fenced with an open deck for relaxing.



Walk to Birkdale! Amazing shops, dining and entertainment just a stone's throw from home. Only a short drive to all the Lake Norman area has to offer. Close to several parks with lake access for fun on and off the lake.



Easy access to I-77 and commutable to Uptown.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**