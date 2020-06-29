All apartments in Cornelius
8503 Lake Pines Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

8503 Lake Pines Drive

8503 Lake Pines Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

8503 Lake Pines Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Westmoreland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
***NOTE - This property is not furnished.

*** COMING SOON*** ~ This beautiful traditional 4 bedroom 2 and half bath home is situated on a corner lot in the Westmoreland community of Cornelius.

An open floor plan layout with gorgeous finishes! Enjoy your meals in the dining room accented with crown and chair rail moldings.

The spacious kitchen includes granite counters, a tile backsplash and a stainless steel appliances, and wood flooring. Awesome storage and work space with a center island and pantry. This overlooks the family room which includes large windows and a fireplace.

The master bedroom boasts tons of natural light and features a spa-like bath with dual sink vanity, tub and separate shower.

The backyard is fully fenced with an open deck for relaxing.

Walk to Birkdale! Amazing shops, dining and entertainment just a stone's throw from home. Only a short drive to all the Lake Norman area has to offer. Close to several parks with lake access for fun on and off the lake.

Easy access to I-77 and commutable to Uptown.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Pets conditional.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have any available units?
8503 Lake Pines Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have?
Some of 8503 Lake Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Lake Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Lake Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Lake Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8503 Lake Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8503 Lake Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8503 Lake Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
