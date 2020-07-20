7602 Woods Lane - #24

Amenities

Waterfront 2 bdrm, 2 bath second floor condo in prime Huntersville location. - Enjoy all Lake Norman has to offer living in this second floor 2 bedroom waterfront lake access condo. Features wood burning fireplace, community pool, boat storage, large covered deck with family room and master bedroom access, beautiful wood floors, new fridge and dishwasher (on order), cathedral ceilings. Great Huntersville location convenient to shopping and dining. Cat OK, dogs under 35 lb OK. Washer/dryer optional and not warrantied.



