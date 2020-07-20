All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 7602 Woods Lane - #24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
7602 Woods Lane - #24
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

7602 Woods Lane - #24

7602 Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7602 Woods Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront 2 bdrm, 2 bath second floor condo in prime Huntersville location. - Enjoy all Lake Norman has to offer living in this second floor 2 bedroom waterfront lake access condo. Features wood burning fireplace, community pool, boat storage, large covered deck with family room and master bedroom access, beautiful wood floors, new fridge and dishwasher (on order), cathedral ceilings. Great Huntersville location convenient to shopping and dining. Cat OK, dogs under 35 lb OK. Washer/dryer optional and not warrantied.

(RLNE4913698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have any available units?
7602 Woods Lane - #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have?
Some of 7602 Woods Lane - #24's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Woods Lane - #24 currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Woods Lane - #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Woods Lane - #24 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 offer parking?
No, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 does not offer parking.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have a pool?
Yes, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 has a pool.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have accessible units?
No, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 Woods Lane - #24 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7602 Woods Lane - #24 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College