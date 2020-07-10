21632 Colina Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Adorable 3 BR, 2 BA ranch in desirable lake front community! Just a 2 minute walk to the private neighborhood lake access park! Bring your kayak, canoe or paddle board for a day of recreation or a picnic on beautiful Lake Norman! The home features a vaulted ceiling in the LR/DR area and a spacious kitchen. MBR with en-suite bathroom. The rocking chair front porch is perfect for relaxing on a lazy afternoon. The home also has a deck on the rear, great for entertaining plus a very private, fenced-in backyard! (Pups are allowed!) Bahia Bay is a very laid back neighborhood and is perfect for a young family or retired persons. We have a little of each here, so its a nice mix!! We ve lived here 24 years and absolutely love it!! That s why we decided to buy rental properties here. Serious inquires only. Thank you for your interest.



Tenant pays for all utilities plus lawn and landscaping maintenance.