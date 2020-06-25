21406 Old Canal Street

Amenities

Beautiful & greatly located Townhome in the desirable Antiquity neighborhood. 3 beds, 2 1/2 bath, high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops & ss appliances. Cable & Internet are included in rent. Community offers pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and is walking distance to shops and restaurants like Harris Teeter, Dunkin Donuts, Mama's Pizza and more. Located 5 minutes from Lake Norman and easy access to Hwy 77 and 485. Asking for a 1 yr lease or longer. Pets allowed under some conditions and $250 non-refundable fee.

Showings available after May 9th. Moving date will be June 1st. Contact listing agent for more details, questions or to set an appointment. Come see this townhome, you will fall in love with the life style!