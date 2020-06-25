All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

21406 Old Canal Street

21406 Old Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

21406 Old Canal St, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful & greatly located Townhome in the desirable Antiquity neighborhood. 3 beds, 2 1/2 bath, high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops & ss appliances. Cable & Internet are included in rent. Community offers pool, playground, walking trails, dog park and is walking distance to shops and restaurants like Harris Teeter, Dunkin Donuts, Mama's Pizza and more. Located 5 minutes from Lake Norman and easy access to Hwy 77 and 485. Asking for a 1 yr lease or longer. Pets allowed under some conditions and $250 non-refundable fee.
Showings available after May 9th. Moving date will be June 1st. Contact listing agent for more details, questions or to set an appointment. Come see this townhome, you will fall in love with the life style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21406 Old Canal Street have any available units?
21406 Old Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21406 Old Canal Street have?
Some of 21406 Old Canal Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21406 Old Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
21406 Old Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21406 Old Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21406 Old Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 21406 Old Canal Street offers parking.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21406 Old Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 21406 Old Canal Street has a pool.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 21406 Old Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21406 Old Canal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21406 Old Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21406 Old Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
