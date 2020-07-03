21327 rio oro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Wonderful established, eclectic neighborhood. This studio unit, with large bedroom is located upstairs, above the main residence. The unit has its own parking area and entrance. This is on the 2nd floor and has a kitchen,living area, full bath and private deck that overlooks Lake Norman.Conveniently located across the street from the Community Lake Picnic and swim area. This area of the lake is located in the "Hello Sailor" cove of Lake Norman. The primary residence is on the main level, which is occupied by the owner. Entrances are separate and private. A common area for Laundry cleaning. Currently Tenant occupied but will become available April 4th for a short term or longer lease, owner is flexible with leasing commitments. It includes all utilities, cable, internet and the furnishings are optional.Call Listing Agent Directly to set up showings. Owner of Property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker. Application fee of $50.00 for employment and criminal background check