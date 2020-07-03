All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:10 PM

21327 rio oro Drive

21327 Rio Oro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21327 Rio Oro Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Wonderful established, eclectic neighborhood. This studio unit, with large bedroom is located upstairs, above the main residence. The unit has its own parking area and entrance. This is on the 2nd floor and has a kitchen,living area, full bath and private deck that overlooks Lake Norman.Conveniently located across the street from the Community Lake Picnic and swim area. This area of the lake is located in the "Hello Sailor" cove of Lake Norman. The primary residence is on the main level, which is occupied by the owner. Entrances are separate and private. A common area for Laundry cleaning. Currently Tenant occupied but will become available April 4th for a short term or longer lease, owner is flexible with leasing commitments. It includes all utilities, cable, internet and the furnishings are optional.Call Listing Agent Directly to set up showings. Owner of Property is a Licensed Real Estate Broker. Application fee of $50.00 for employment and criminal background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21327 rio oro Drive have any available units?
21327 rio oro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21327 rio oro Drive have?
Some of 21327 rio oro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21327 rio oro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21327 rio oro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21327 rio oro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21327 rio oro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21327 rio oro Drive offers parking.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21327 rio oro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21327 rio oro Drive has a pool.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive have accessible units?
No, 21327 rio oro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21327 rio oro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21327 rio oro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21327 rio oro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

