21237 Pine Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice Duplex Townhome in the heart of Cornelius within walking distance to bars, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and grocery store. Close to schools & libraries. 1.4 miles or 4 minutes driving time from Davidson College. Lake Norman YMCA 1 mile. Close to I-77! This large 3 bedroom 3.1 bath home has all appliances including washer/dryer. Upper level laundry is off a large Den/Rec Room. Large closets, plenty of storage. Cable & Phone prewired. Gas heat! Covered Front Porch! Family room has a full bath, could be used as main level master suite.