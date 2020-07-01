All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 21237 Pine Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
21237 Pine Street - 1
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:08 AM

21237 Pine Street - 1

21237 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21237 Pine Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice Duplex Townhome in the heart of Cornelius within walking distance to bars, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and grocery store. Close to schools & libraries. 1.4 miles or 4 minutes driving time from Davidson College. Lake Norman YMCA 1 mile. Close to I-77! This large 3 bedroom 3.1 bath home has all appliances including washer/dryer. Upper level laundry is off a large Den/Rec Room. Large closets, plenty of storage. Cable & Phone prewired. Gas heat! Covered Front Porch! Family room has a full bath, could be used as main level master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have any available units?
21237 Pine Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have?
Some of 21237 Pine Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21237 Pine Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
21237 Pine Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21237 Pine Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21237 Pine Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 21237 Pine Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21237 Pine Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 21237 Pine Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 21237 Pine Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21237 Pine Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21237 Pine Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21237 Pine Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College