20420 Island Forest Drive

Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details. Main level boasts expansive Master Suite with new bath, gourmet Kitchen with newer appliances, Formal Dining, Breakfast nook, Half Bath and large Great Room with new stone at the gas log fireplace and built-ins. Upper level 2nd Master Suite, Office/3rd Bedroom with built-ins, Loft with Juliet Balcony overlooking the lake. Outdoor amenities galore with over sized stamped concrete Patio, BBQ area with granite counters, in-ground irrigation and TREX Pier and Dock with sitting area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed.