Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:09 PM

20420 Island Forest Drive

20420 Island Forest Drive · (704) 662-6049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20420 Island Forest Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury living on southern Lake Norman from this waterfront oasis! Lush landscaping, fountains and garden surround fabulous main channel views an exquisite details. Main level boasts expansive Master Suite with new bath, gourmet Kitchen with newer appliances, Formal Dining, Breakfast nook, Half Bath and large Great Room with new stone at the gas log fireplace and built-ins. Upper level 2nd Master Suite, Office/3rd Bedroom with built-ins, Loft with Juliet Balcony overlooking the lake. Outdoor amenities galore with over sized stamped concrete Patio, BBQ area with granite counters, in-ground irrigation and TREX Pier and Dock with sitting area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have any available units?
20420 Island Forest Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20420 Island Forest Drive have?
Some of 20420 Island Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20420 Island Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20420 Island Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20420 Island Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20420 Island Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20420 Island Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20420 Island Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 20420 Island Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 20420 Island Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20420 Island Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20420 Island Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20420 Island Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
