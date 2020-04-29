20241 Railroad St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch right in the middle of Cornelius available for rent. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living room. Gas stove. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and downtown Cornelius. Ride your bike to Davidson University. Right off of Old Statesville Road; and close to I-77. Cornelius schools. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.