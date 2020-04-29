All apartments in Cornelius
20241 Railroad St
20241 Railroad St

20241 Railroad St · No Longer Available
Location

20241 Railroad St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch right in the middle of Cornelius available for rent. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and living room. Gas stove. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and downtown Cornelius. Ride your bike to Davidson University. Right off of Old Statesville Road; and close to I-77. Cornelius schools. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

