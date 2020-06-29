All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:47 AM

20026 Lamp Lighters Way

20026 Lamp Lighters Way · No Longer Available
Location

20026 Lamp Lighters Way, Cornelius, NC 28031
Antiquity

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Brick 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Living Room and Dining Rooms, Half Bath and a large Kitchen with Pantry. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer included and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The Master Suite is also upstairs and has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy privacy from the Enclosed Patio with walk-way to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio lawn area. Telephone, internet, cable and security system are included! No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have any available units?
20026 Lamp Lighters Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have?
Some of 20026 Lamp Lighters Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20026 Lamp Lighters Way currently offering any rent specials?
20026 Lamp Lighters Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20026 Lamp Lighters Way pet-friendly?
No, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way offer parking?
Yes, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way offers parking.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have a pool?
Yes, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way has a pool.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have accessible units?
No, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 20026 Lamp Lighters Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20026 Lamp Lighters Way does not have units with air conditioning.

