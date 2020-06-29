20026 Lamp Lighters Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Brick 2-story townhome in the desirable Antiquity community in Cornelius For Lease! Enjoy all the community has to offer with pool, playground, walking trails and you can walk or bike to Harris Teeter, retail shopping and restaurants! Property is less than 5 minutes from I-77 and downtown Cornelius and Davidson. Main level features hardwoods, Living Room and Dining Rooms, Half Bath and a large Kitchen with Pantry. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer included and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The Master Suite is also upstairs and has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy privacy from the Enclosed Patio with walk-way to the Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio lawn area. Telephone, internet, cable and security system are included! No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!