Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style home in the heart of Cornelius in the desirable Wellsley Village neighborhood! Open floor plan with 3 beds and 2 full baths. Vaulted ceiling in great room. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Brand new deck installed overlooking beautiful backyard, with plenty of space for entertaining. Easy access to I77, close to shopping, restaurants and desirable schools.