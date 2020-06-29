Amenities
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane Available 03/15/20 Townhome in Jetton Cove at Lake Norman - Beautiful 3 level townhome in Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. This well maintained home features an open floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 - 1/2 baths, granite ctops in the kitchen, gas range/oven, large SS refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and a 1 car garage. This lake community has lake access, walking trails, kayak storage & a community pool. 1 car garage. Walking trails lead to Jetton Park. Water and front lawn maintenance included. Home is located within walking distance to Harris Teeter and restaurants. Easy access to I-77. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee..
(RLNE4356105)