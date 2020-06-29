All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

19056 Natalie Michelle Lane

19056 Natalie Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19056 Natalie Michelle Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane Available 03/15/20 Townhome in Jetton Cove at Lake Norman - Beautiful 3 level townhome in Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. This well maintained home features an open floorplan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 - 1/2 baths, granite ctops in the kitchen, gas range/oven, large SS refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and a 1 car garage. This lake community has lake access, walking trails, kayak storage & a community pool. 1 car garage. Walking trails lead to Jetton Park. Water and front lawn maintenance included. Home is located within walking distance to Harris Teeter and restaurants. Easy access to I-77. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee..

(RLNE4356105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have any available units?
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have?
Some of 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19056 Natalie Michelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane offers parking.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane has a pool.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19056 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College