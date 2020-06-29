All apartments in Cornelius
18741 Nautical Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18741 Nautical Drive

18741 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18741 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Unit on Second Floor w/Only 8 short steps to the front door. Highly Sought After Neighborhood & School District. Traffic Light At Entrance for Easy Exit on Catawba Ave. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Gas Stove, Microwave & Fridge. Washer/Dryer Included! Perfect Cul-de-Sac Location Steps Away From Waterfront Boardwalk That Leads To Port City Club Restaurant! Freshly Painted & Move-In Ready! Completely Remodeled Master Bathroom w/Walk-In Shower. Sewer/Water, Basic Cable, Trash & Exterior Maintenance Included. Fantastic Amenities Include: Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Sauna, Lake, Pond, Kayak Area, Boat Docks, Tennis Courts & Playground. No Pets Allowed Over 30lbs per HOA & No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18741 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18741 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18741 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18741 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18741 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18741 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18741 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18741 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive offer parking?
No, 18741 Nautical Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18741 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18741 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18741 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18741 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18741 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18741 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
