18741 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool sauna tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Unit on Second Floor w/Only 8 short steps to the front door. Highly Sought After Neighborhood & School District. Traffic Light At Entrance for Easy Exit on Catawba Ave. Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Gas Stove, Microwave & Fridge. Washer/Dryer Included! Perfect Cul-de-Sac Location Steps Away From Waterfront Boardwalk That Leads To Port City Club Restaurant! Freshly Painted & Move-In Ready! Completely Remodeled Master Bathroom w/Walk-In Shower. Sewer/Water, Basic Cable, Trash & Exterior Maintenance Included. Fantastic Amenities Include: Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Sauna, Lake, Pond, Kayak Area, Boat Docks, Tennis Courts & Playground. No Pets Allowed Over 30lbs per HOA & No Smoking.