Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:51 PM

18700 Nautical Drive

18700 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18700 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Waterfront 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooks Marina and multi million dollar homes. Move right in with fresh paint in the entire condo. Fresh stain on double size deck overlooking the water. Half of deck is open to sun, half covered. Enter from double sliders in great room or master bedroom. All appliances including washer dryer and brand new dishwasher. Huge closets. Condo is available immediately, prefer a 1 to 2 year lease. No pets please. Located on 2nd floor but there are only 9 stairs to enter your front door. Community includes, private marina, private beach, pool, club house gym, dry dock storage. Kayak and paddle board area to launch. HOA provides basic cable through Continuum, water. Fabulous location in an awesome community. Thank you for your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18700 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18700 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18700 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18700 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18700 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18700 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18700 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18700 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18700 Nautical Drive offers parking.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18700 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18700 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18700 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18700 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18700 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18700 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
