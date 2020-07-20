18700 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Waterfront 3 bedroom 2 bath condo overlooks Marina and multi million dollar homes. Move right in with fresh paint in the entire condo. Fresh stain on double size deck overlooking the water. Half of deck is open to sun, half covered. Enter from double sliders in great room or master bedroom. All appliances including washer dryer and brand new dishwasher. Huge closets. Condo is available immediately, prefer a 1 to 2 year lease. No pets please. Located on 2nd floor but there are only 9 stairs to enter your front door. Community includes, private marina, private beach, pool, club house gym, dry dock storage. Kayak and paddle board area to launch. HOA provides basic cable through Continuum, water. Fabulous location in an awesome community. Thank you for your interest.